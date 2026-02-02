Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills bans illegal import and sale of fish from Bangladesh

The East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed a prohibitory order banning the transportation, storage, sale and distribution of fish illegally imported from Bangladesh without valid documents.

Issued by the in-charge District Magistrate under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the order also prohibits the use of any vehicle, vessel, boat or other conveyance for such activities. Assisting, harbouring or facilitating individuals or groups involved in the illegal trade has likewise been barred within the district’s jurisdiction.

The decision follows reports indicating that fish are being illegally brought into the state through border routes, riverine channels, roads and market points, with the possibility of such consignments entering East Khasi Hills through multiple channels.

According to the order, the unregulated import and sale of these fish violates customs, import-export and food safety laws, and poses serious risks, including the introduction of diseased or restricted species.

The administration has warned that unchecked and uncertified fish of foreign origin threaten public health and sanitation, damage the biosecurity of local aquatic ecosystems, and cause financial losses to legitimate traders and the state exchequer.

Any violation of the order will invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other applicable laws such as the Customs Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

The prohibitory order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice.