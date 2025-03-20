The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District has issued a prohibitory order banning the deliberate and unattended burning of forests with immediate effect. The order comes in response to increasing incidents of forest fires across the district.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah signed the order under Section 163 of the BNSS Act on March 19, citing "rampant unattended burning of Forest which leads to Wildfires/Forest fires."

"It is necessary to ensure safety to the general public, and also to ensure protection of the environment from degradation and to prevent further damage to our precious forest ecosystem; as well as threat to safety and loss of human lives," the order states.

The prohibition specifically targets deliberate burning of fires and unattended burning of forests that have the potential to cause wildfires and damage to the environment, property, and human lives.

The order warns that violators will face prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS Act. Given the urgency of the situation, the ban has been implemented with immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

The district administration has not specified how long the prohibition will remain in effect, only stating that it shall "remain in force till further orders."