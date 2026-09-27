Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills reconstitutes local committee to address workplace sexual harassment complaints

The East Khasi Hills district administration has reconstituted its Local Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to deal with complaints from women working in establishments where an Internal Committee has not been constituted.

The committee was reconstituted through a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills.

The Local Committee will specifically receive complaints from establishments employing fewer than 10 workers, where an Internal Committee is not required to be constituted, as well as cases where the complaint is against the employer himself.

Additional Deputy Commissioner D. Kharshiing has been appointed chairperson of the committee, while Ebhahmiki War Payntein, Law Officer, Shillong Municipal Board, has been named as one of its members.

The committee also includes Mayfereen Ryntathiang, president of Grassroot Shillong-Nongkseh Kyñton, and Rebina Shuba, founder-chairperson of Shramakami NGO, as members.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Shannon N. Sangma and District Social Welfare Officer Olivia C. Nongbri have been included as ex-officio members.

The district has also appointed 11 block development officers as nodal officers for the committee, covering blocks including Mylliem, Mawphlang, Mawsynram, Mawkynrew, Mawky­nr­ew, Pynursla, Shella-Bholaganj, Khatarshnong Laitkroh, Sohiong, Mawpat and Mawlai.

According to the notification, the chairperson and other members will hold office for a period not exceeding three years from the date of their appointment.