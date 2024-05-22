A report by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) revealed that the East Khasi Hills district tops the list for e-waste generation, at the E-waste Management Summit 2024 on May 21.

According to the report, next in the list is West Garo Hills district.

The member-secretary of MSPCB, GH Chyrmang emphasized the effort invested in compiling the e-waste inventory, noting its significance in addressing environmental concerns and e-waste pollution. He said that a significant portion of the waste originates from commercial entities, educational institutions, and workplaces, thereby stressing the general lack of awareness regarding e-waste.

He suggested that people need to perceive waste and categorise it into distinct types such as solid waste, e-waste, and plastic waste.

The MSPCB joined hands with Hulladek Recycling Private Limited to introduce dedicated E-Waste Bins across the state to tackle waste in the state.

The first such bin has been installed at the MSPCB office, with plans to deploy 50 more in the coming months. This initiative aims to provide a safe and convenient disposal method for electronic waste, including old household appliances, computer parts, chargers, and batteries.