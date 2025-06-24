Meghalaya's Everest conqueror receives state recognition, cash award

Twenty-year-old Rifiness Warjri, who recently conquered Mount Everest, received state recognition and a cash award of Rs 6 lakh during a government ceremony on Tuesday, highlighting Meghalaya's commitment to celebrating extraordinary sporting achievements.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma presented Rs 5 lakh to the young mountaineer, while the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs contributed an additional Rs 1 lakh in recognition of her remarkable feat of summiting the world's highest peak.

During a candid interaction at the State Convention Centre, the Chief Minister asked Warjri if she ever considered giving up during her challenging climb. Her response revealed the determination that carried her to success: "Conquering Mt. Everest is not easy. I experienced acute mountain sickness while climbing Lobuche Peak, but reaching its summit gave me the determination to aim for Everest."

The felicitation ceremony was part of a larger event focused on sports development in the state, where Warjri's achievement served as an inspiration for other young athletes from Meghalaya.

Her successful Everest expedition represents a significant milestone for adventure sports in the northeastern state, demonstrating that athletes from Meghalaya can compete and excel on the global stage across various sporting disciplines.

The recognition comes as Meghalaya prepares to host the 39th National Games in 2027, with the state government emphasising its commitment to supporting athletes across all sporting categories, from traditional games to adventure sports and mountaineering.

Warjri's achievement adds to the growing list of sporting accomplishments from Meghalaya, as the state continues to invest heavily in developing its sporting ecosystem and nurturing talent across diverse athletic disciplines.