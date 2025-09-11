Meghalaya’s externally aided projects jump nearly tenfold to Rs 11,324 crores: CM Sangma

The value of externally aided projects (EAPs) in Meghalaya has surged nearly tenfold, reaching Rs 11,324 crore in 2025 from Rs 1,300 crore in 2018, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said during Assembly proceedings on September 11.

Sangma attributed the dramatic increase to the efficient implementation of projects by the state government. “The overall execution of different EAPs has been going very well, and the results have been significant,” he said during question hour.

He explained that EAPs consist of a 72 per cent grant component, reimbursed by the Centre, and a 28 per cent contribution from the state. Sangma emphasised that project implementation is transparent, with details available on the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) and Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) websites. Reports from MBMA have already been tabled in the Assembly, while MBDA reports are expected soon.

The chief minister also announced plans to align MLA schemes and the Special Rural Works Programme (SRWP) with MBMA projects to maximise impact. “We are working closely with MLAs and other stakeholders to ensure benefits reach the people,” he added.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma raised concerns over not being invited to the inauguration of a bridge in his constituency in 2022, funded through the MGNREGS and MLA schemes. He highlighted the need for better convergence of MLA schemes with other programs and pointed out coordination gaps between district administrations and legislators.

Conceding a communication lapse, the chief minister assured the House that measures would be taken to avoid similar situations in the future. (With inputs from PTI)