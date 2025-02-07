Vendors and shopkeepers are returning to the MUDA Shopping Complex in Ïew Laitumkhrah, marking a significant recovery from the devastating fire that gutted the marketplace in 2022.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who visited the complex on February 6, highlighted the resilience of the local business community. "Seeing the joy and hope in the eyes of vendors and shopkeepers as they prepare to restart their businesses is truly heartwarming," Sangma said during his visit.

The shopping complex, a vital commercial hub in Shillong, had suffered extensive damage when fire swept through the structure, affecting numerous small businesses and livelihoods. The rebuilding effort represents a crucial milestone for the local economy.

"Their resilience and determination inspire us all," Sangma noted, praising the community's spirit in the face of adversity. The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to those involved in the reconstruction process.

The revival of the MUDA complex is expected to provide a significant boost to local commerce and restore a key marketplace in the heart of Shillong.