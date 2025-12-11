Meghalaya’s first Eklavya school welcomes students as Conrad Sangma highlights value of opportunity

Meghalaya’s first Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) formally began its academic session on December 11, marking what Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma described as a major step in strengthening long-term education infrastructure for tribal students.

The chief minister said the launch signalled Meghalaya’s intent to give young people access to institutions that shape not only academic learning but the values that “define a strong society”. He thanked the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Centre for supporting the project, noting that the initiative gives students “this opportunity and infrastructure”.

EMRS, created in 1997–98 to improve access to quality education for Scheduled Tribe children in remote areas, received nearly 2,000 applications for the new school at Pahamsyiem. Only a limited number secured admission. Addressing them directly, Sangma urged students to “value this opportunity” and commit fully to their studies, calling them the “true guests of honour”.

Alongside the school’s opening, Sangma laid the foundation stone for a Synthetic Athletic Track to be built by the State Sports Council. The facility is intended to bolster sports training for young athletes in Ri-Bhoi district and forms part of what he described as an “inclusive” development approach that benefits “all regions, tribes, and communities”.

Sangma also highlighted the state’s recent economic performance, noting that Meghalaya ranks as the country’s second fastest-growing economy, with real GDP rising by about 10 per cent annually over the last three years.

Responding to student appeals for musical instruments and gardening tools, the chief minister assured them that the requirements would be met. Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the government would continue to prioritise education and urged teachers to guide students towards excellence.

As part of the programme, the chief minister flagged off four vehicles intended to improve rural transport links and support livelihood activities for self-help groups.