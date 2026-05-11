Meghalaya’s first eri silk yarn unit opens in Ri Bhoi, promises boost for weavers

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 11 inaugurated the state’s first eri silk yarn manufacturing unit at Lumdaitkhla in Ri Bhoi district, marking a major push towards strengthening the local textile and handloom sector.

The ‘Sai Lum Eri Silk Manufacturing Unit’, set up under the PRIME Meghalaya initiative, is expected to create a structured market for eri cocoon farmers and improve access to affordable yarn for local weavers. Officials said the facility currently produces around 20 kg of yarn per day and employs 15 local workers, while indirectly supporting more than 2,000 weavers across the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sangma said entrepreneurship remained central to the government’s development agenda. “We need our entrepreneurs to thrive,” he said, adding that the state earlier lacked an organised market for eri cocoon farmers. He noted that the new unit had “filled up the vacuum in the eri silk industry” by enabling farmers to sell cocoons within Meghalaya itself and secure better prices.

Founded by entrepreneur Wallambok Pyngrope, the unit received ₹50 lakh in zero-interest financial support through PRIME Meghalaya. During the event, the chief minister also handed over an additional cheque of ₹35 lakh to further support the venture.

Executive Director of the Meghalaya Basin Management Authority, Saloni Verma, described the project as “a source of dignified and sustainable livelihood” for local communities. She said the initiative reflected collaboration between multiple departments aimed at strengthening rural enterprise and encouraging local manufacturing.

Pyngrope said Meghalaya is the country’s second-largest producer of eri cocoons, with Ri Bhoi alone having nearly 7,200 eri farmers and around 1,000 active weavers. He recalled years of financial hardship before establishing the unit and thanked the state government for backing entrepreneurship and rural industries.

The inauguration comes amid growing recognition for Meghalaya’s traditional Ryndia textile, known for its eco-friendly and cruelty-free production process that does not kill silkworms. The fabric received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2025, further boosting its national profile.