In a major milestone for higher education in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the Shillong Government College of Engineering has received formal approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to launch Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering courses.

“Thrilled to announce that Shillong Government College of Engineering has received the Letter of Approval from AICTE for launching Civil and Electrical Engineering courses,” the Chief Minister wrote on social media. “This marks the establishment of the first government engineering college in Meghalaya.”

The development is seen as a significant step forward in expanding technical education infrastructure in the state and creating opportunities for local students to pursue engineering studies without having to migrate outside the region.



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Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the state's first Government Engineering College, the Shillong Government Engineering College in Mawlai Kynton Massar under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) on January 16, 2023.

Notably, the Shillong Government Engineering College will cater to Degree courses of three technical branches i.e. Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mining Engineering with an intake capacity of 30 for each branch.