Meghalaya's first state university welcomes 274 students as historic milestone unfolds

Captain Williamson Sangma State University achieved a landmark moment on Tuesday as it officially launched academic operations with 274 students across its Tura and Shillong campuses, marking the culmination of a 14-year journey from legislative vision to educational reality.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the milestone on social media, declaring, "Proud to Announce the Beginning of a New Chapter Today marks a historic milestone as we welcome 274 students to Capt. Williamson Sangma State University. The induction ceremony will take place in Tura and at our Shillong Regional Campus. What was once a vision is now a reality, Meghalaya's first State University officially begins its academic journey this year."

The development represents a breakthrough for higher education access in Meghalaya, particularly given CWSSU's decision to bypass the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) requirement that governs admissions at North-Eastern Hill University and affiliated institutions under the National Education Policy 2020.

The Tura campus offers ten postgraduate courses, including Anthropology, Economics, Education, Environmental Science, Garo, Geography, History, Philosophy, Political Science, and Sociology. The Shillong regional campus provides programmes in Commerce, English, Khasi, and Social Work.

Established through Meghalaya Government legislation in 2011, CWSSU received formal degree-awarding powers in December 2024 following recognition under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The university's permanent campus in Tura, completed in December 2022 using Special Plan Assistance funding of Rs 16.96 crore, spans 90 acres with comprehensive academic blocks, hostels, and administrative facilities.

The university's impact extends beyond its own campuses, with 11 colleges across Meghalaya receiving CWSSU affiliation and adopting the same CUET-free admission policy for postgraduate students. This approach provides expanded educational pathways for students who might otherwise face barriers through centralised entrance examinations.