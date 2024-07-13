Meghalaya's fisheries sector has experienced significant growth, with production rising from 4,799 MT in 2011-12 to 20,208 MT in 2023-24, marking a 12.33% increase. This development was highlighted by A. L. Hek, Minister of Fisheries, during the 2nd Fisheries Summer Meet, 2024 held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on July 12.

The event, organised by the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, saw the e-inauguration of several projects across the country funded under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Among these were four projects worth 57 lakhs in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District, including a fish kiosk and bio floc ponds.

Minister Hek emphasised Meghalaya's commitment to sustainable fisheries development, noting its importance to the state's socio-economic fabric. He reported that the sector now involves over 35,000 fish farmers and covers 4,500 hectares under fish culture.

The state has seen an increase in per capita fish consumption to 11 kilograms over the past five years, attributed to programs like the Blue Revolution and PMMSY. These initiatives have added 2,299 hectares to fish cultivation and introduced technological advancements in the sector.

Looking ahead, Meghalaya plans to focus on sustainable practices through the Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission. The state is also working on conservation efforts for native fish species through community-managed sanctuaries and protective breeding areas.

Addressing challenges unique to Meghalaya's terrain, Hek stressed the need for timely financial assistance and insurance for fish farmers to mitigate the impact of natural calamities. He called for increased collaboration across sectors to support the industry's growth.

The minister appealed to the Union Minister and relevant officials to expedite the approval of schemes proposed by Meghalaya's Fisheries Department since the last Summer Meet in 2023. He also invited stakeholders to collaborate with Meghalaya in developing sustainable fisheries practices, highlighting unique opportunities such as cave fishes and ornamental fisheries.