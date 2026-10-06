‘Meghalaya’s flavours are making their mark’: Conrad Sangma hails Shillong restaurants in India’s top 50

Two restaurants from Shillong, Rynsan and Nonna Mei, have earned spots on India’s Top 50 Restaurants 2026 list, with the Meghalaya capital emerging as one of the Northeast’s culinary standouts.

Rynsan was ranked 32nd, while Nonna Mei secured the 44th position in the list released on October 6. The two Shillong restaurants were the only establishments from the Northeast to feature among the top 50.

Rynsan, known for its contemporary take on local flavours, was placed ahead of Nonna Mei, which brings together Italian and local influences. Their inclusion puts Shillong alongside major culinary destinations such as Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi and Chennai.

Reacting to the recognition, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the two restaurants in a post on October 6.

“Congratulations to Rynsan and Nonna Mei on being named among the Top 50 winners,” Sangma said, describing the restaurants as showcasing “the diversity, creativity and sophistication of Meghalaya’s food culture”.

He also highlighted their approach to food, saying the restaurants were “reimagining traditional flavours” and “bringing together local and Italian cuisine”.

“Meghalaya’s flavours are making their mark on the national culinary map,” the chief minister said.

Goa had the largest representation on the list, with several restaurants featuring in the top 50, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai also had multiple entries. The list included restaurants representing a range of culinary styles, from regional Indian food and contemporary interpretations to international cuisines.

For Shillong, the recognition of Rynsan and Nonna Mei marks a notable showing for the city’s evolving restaurant scene and Meghalaya’s growing presence in India’s wider food landscape.