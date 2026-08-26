Meghalaya's forest cover shrank by 325 sq km in 14 years: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya's forest cover declined by 325 square kilometres between 2009 and 2023, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told MLA Mehtab Chande A Sangma during the ongoing Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on August 26.

Responding to a question on the state's forest cover, Conrad Sangma said the decline was recorded in successive India State of Forest Report assessments.

The Chief Minister said the state government was undertaking plantation programmes across Meghalaya through the State Plan and centrally sponsored schemes including CAMPA, the Meghalaya Environmental Protection and Restoration Fund and the Meghalaya Mining and Mineral Restoration Fund.

For 2026-27, the government has proposed afforestation over 3,065.09 hectares at a cost of about Rs 8.66 crore. Another 20 km of avenue plantation has been proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.09 crore.

The disclosure comes as Meghalaya continues to grapple with the challenge of balancing development projects with forest conservation.