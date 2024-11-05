The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) wrote to the Director of Meghalaya government's Soil & Water Conservation Department stating that the proposed handover of forest land, known as CTI Byrni for industrial development is "incompatible with the mission to protect soil, water, and vegetation."

Objecting to the move, the pressure group has expressed concern over the environmental, social, and economic impacts that could threaten the well-being of the community and the health of future generations.

In a letter, the HITO stated, "We, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), are writing to formally voice our strong opposition to the proposed handover of the lush forest land known as CTI Byrni for the purpose of industrial development. We are deeply concerned that this decision will result in a cascade of devastating environmental, social, and economic impacts that will undermine the well-being of our community and threaten the health of future generations."

Furthermore, HITO emphasied the core conservation and stewardship values that should be upheld by the department. "As an organisation dedicated to the preservation and management of our natural resources, we find this move incompatible with the Soil & Water Conservation Department’s mission to protect soil, water, and vegetation. The proposed conversion of forest land into industrial use contradicts the core values of conservation and stewardship that the department upholds," the letter read.

The union also outlined key concerns about the potential consequences if the forest area is converted into an industrial zone.

- Loss of Biodiversity: The rich variety of plant and animal life that currently thrives in this ecosystem would be endangered, leading to a potential extinction of species and a diminishment of natural flora.

- Ecosystem Disruption: The delicate balance of the local ecosystem would be irrevocably altered, risking the natural processes that sustain life in this area.

- Deforestation and Habitat Destruction: The clearing of trees and natural habitats not only affects wildlife but also contributes to soil erosion and desertification, fundamentally changing the landscape.

- Increased Pollution: Industrial activities typically lead to air and water pollution, which would contaminate local resources and degrade the quality of life for residents.

- Climate Change Impacts: The loss of forests contributes to climate change, as trees play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, helping to mitigate global warming.

- Contamination of Water Sources: Pollution from industrial operations poses a serious threat to nearby water bodies, potentially compromising the drinking water supply for our community.

- Threats to Public Health and Safety: The health risks associated with increased pollution levels could lead to higher rates of respiratory issues, illnesses, and overall diminished public health.

- Negative Impact on Local Livelihoods: Many community members depend on the natural resources of this area for their livelihoods, including agriculture and sustainable forestry, which would be adversely affected by industrialisation.

"In light of these critical concerns, we earnestly urge you to reconsider this proposal. We implore you to prioritise the health and sustainability of our community, the surrounding environment, and the well-being of generations to come," the organization added.