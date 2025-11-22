Meghalaya's Garo Hills’ biggest motorsport rally begins with 33 drivers competing

Bilgaro X 2025, the flagship motorsport event of the Garo Hills, kicked off with high-octane excitement in Tura today as the rally entered its landmark tenth edition. The event was formally flagged off at 7:30 a.m. by Adamkid M. Sangma, Advisor of the Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC), at Rongkon Bridge, after which competitors moved toward the Hill Climb stage at Aguraggre near Asanang.

This year, the rally has attracted 33 drivers from Jowai, Shillong, Assam, Garo Hills, Nagaland, and different parts of mainland India—reflecting the event’s increasing popularity across the region. The presence of two of India’s highly respected senior rally drivers, Chiborlang Walnang from Jowai and Sandeep Sharma from Delhi, further elevated the competitive atmosphere.

A standout moment of the 2025 edition is the participation of Noche Aranchiimiksa Sangma, the only woman driver from Tura. With prior experience in multiple rally events outside the Garo Hills, her debut at Bilgaro has earned widespread praise for promoting women’s representation in motorsport.

Bilgaro X 2025 features three categories—SUV, Rookie, and Car—offering a diverse competition for motorsport enthusiasts. The opening day saw the gruelling Hill Climb, a tough five-kilometre ascent with sharp bends and rugged landscapes, putting drivers’ skills and endurance to the test.

The thrill continues on Day 2 with the Sprint Rally at Dodinangre Asibra, where all participating drivers will compete on a fast, technical track. The event will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony at Green Heaven, Tura, followed by a performance by CM-MGMP, adding a festive close to the two-day rally.

This year’s edition also marks a special homecoming, as a national-level rally driver has returned to the Garo Hills after nearly a decade. Organised annually since 2015 by the Tura Motor Sports Club, Bilgaro has evolved into one of Meghalaya’s most prominent motorsport events. The 2025 edition stands as a celebration of its ten-year legacy and growing influence in the motorsport community.