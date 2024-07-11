Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Chairman James Sangma on July 11 held talks with top executives from Varun Beverages Ltd, the bottler for PepsiCo in India. The meeting focused on the progress of the company's new plant in Mendipathar, Garo Hills.

The plant, set to become the second and largest Pepsi facility in Northeast India, is expected to bring substantial employment opportunities to the area.

Sangma and the MIDC team discussed strategies to support the project's smooth execution and ensure the timely launch of its first phase.

"This venture will create numerous jobs for our youth in Garo Hills and indirectly support many livelihoods," Sangma stated, expressing optimism about the project's potential impact on the local economy.