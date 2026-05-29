Meghalaya’s grassroots football network supports 10,000 players: Union Minister review

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on May 29 reviewed Meghalaya’s sports and youth development initiatives and discussed measures to strengthen sports infrastructure, grassroots talent development and Centre-state collaboration.

Khadse chaired a review meeting with Meghalaya Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and Sports Department Secretary Vijay Kumar D to assess ongoing programmes and future plans in the sector.

Detailed discussions were held on Meghalaya’s sports ecosystem, youth engagement initiatives, infrastructure projects and athlete development programmes aimed at boosting grassroots participation and sporting excellence.

Officials informed the minister that nearly 900 athletes are currently receiving assistance under the state’s Sports Scholarship Scheme.

The meeting also reviewed the flagship Chief Minister’s Football Mission, which presently operates through 125 grassroots centres and supports nearly 10,000 football players across Meghalaya.

Officials said the programme has played a major role in nurturing football talent and producing several notable players from the state.

Among the major infrastructure projects reviewed was the proposed Mawkhanu Football Stadium, envisioned as one of the largest football venues in the Northeast and being considered as a possible venue for the opening ceremony of the National Games.

Khadse stressed the importance of strengthening grassroots sports ecosystems, increasing youth participation and ensuring better coordination between Central and state government initiatives.

The review also covered youth-focused initiatives including the Youth Engagement and Empowerment Scheme for Students, under which clubs and organisations involved in youth-related activities receive support.

The Union minister emphasised the need to strengthen Khelo India-accredited academies and align sports infrastructure development with athlete training systems to create stronger pathways for emerging sportspersons.

She reiterated the Centre’s commitment to working closely with Meghalaya to enhance sports infrastructure, athlete support systems and youth development initiatives across the state and the wider Northeast region.