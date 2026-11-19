Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 19 said the state's Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) has supported around 8,000 artistes since its launch in 2022, describing it as one of the largest community-based initiatives for musicians.

Addressing musicians, young artistes and music industry professionals at the India International Music Week (IIMW) in Shillong, Sangma said the project was conceived to provide local musicians, bands and dancers with platforms to perform, along with financial, logistical and industry support.

"Today, 8,000 artistes were supported by MGMP, making it the largest community of musicians," he said, expressing satisfaction over the growing collaboration between the government, artistes and the community.

Recalling his own experiences as a young musician, Sangma said aspiring artistes often struggled to find performance opportunities and had to arrange everything themselves, from sound systems and travel to promotional material.

He said those experiences inspired the government to create opportunities for budding musicians through the project.

"The children and youth deserve a platform to do the things they love, and a channel to express themselves and grow," he said, adding that the broader objective was to channelise young people's energy through music, sports, entrepreneurship, tourism, job creation and skill development.

Shillong's Ambition to Become Music Capital

Outlining the state's future music strategy, Sangma said Shillong had the potential to become India's Music Capital but needed to move beyond its established cover-band culture and encourage the creation of original music.

"We will not be just a concert capital. We will be a Music Capital," he said.

He said the city could earn that distinction when local artistes began producing original music that made an impact on national and international platforms.

"We become a Music Capital when we start producing music, when our music starts impacting the national and global music scene," he added.

The chief minister stressed the importance of professionalism, networking, authenticity and passion for artistes seeking to establish themselves in the music industry.

He said the government was committed to strengthening the wider music ecosystem through infrastructure such as professional recording studios and music schools. He also urged international music industry experts to mentor local artistes.

"Our youngsters are very passionate and extremely talented, and they just need the platform and guidance," he said.

Meghalaya's Growing International Profile

Sangma also highlighted Meghalaya's growing international profile, saying the state was the only Indian destination featured in the BBC's list of '20 Best Places to Travel in 2027'. He attributed the recognition to the efforts of local communities and the state's traditions and culture.

India International Music Week describes itself as a global music conference and showcase festival bringing together artistes, industry professionals, promoters and cultural leaders to encourage international collaborations and business opportunities.

The Shillong programme featured discussions, workshops and networking sessions involving around 250-300 artistes and music professionals, followed by live performances showcasing the city's music talent.

