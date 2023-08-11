The spirit of patriotism is set to soar as Meghalaya gears up for its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a celebration of India's 76th Independence Day. The campaign, organized by the state's General Administration Department (B), is slated to take place from August 13 to 15, 2023. With the motto "Har Ghar Mein Tiranga, Har Ghar Mein Shaan" (Every Home with the Tricolor, Every Home with Pride), the initiative aims to inspire citizens to proudly hoist the national flag at their residences.

The Under Secretary of Meghalaya's General Administration Department (B) unveiled the campaign, highlighting its significance in instilling a sense of unity, pride, and patriotism among the people. This noble endeavor is part of the larger "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" project, a nationwide celebration marking 75 years of India's freedom movement.

Individuals from all walks of life have been encouraged to participate by unfurling the tricolor at their homes.

Adding a digital touch to the campaign, citizens are also invited to share their selfies with the Indian flag on the official campaign website, www.harghartiranga.com.

Last year, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign made its debut, garnering tremendous participation and enthusiasm. From August 13 to 15, 2022, homes across the state proudly displayed the national flag, fostering a strong sense of collective pride.