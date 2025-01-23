The relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony in Shillong's Them Iew Mawlong, which has been stalled for a long time, is facing a delay due to military guidelines.

Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the proposal for defence land to relocate the families is facing delay due to military guidelines.

It must be mentioned that the Meghalaya government had earlier written to the Union Defence Ministry regarding the land near the petrol pump at Iewmawlong to inquire if it could be used for relocation.

While the proposal was not approved, the ministry responded informing of various rules and criteria suggesting the many requirements of granting plots of defence land.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said that the restrictions and strict provisions of the Army are concerning for relocation purposes.

Furthermore, he reiterated the committment of the state government to come up with a solution soon.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also chairs the High-Level Committee (HLC) on the Harijan Colony relocation issue, had stated that the state has prepared a blueprint regarding the residents' relocation ensuring that they are shifted to a place where their needs are met.