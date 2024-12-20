The long-awaited decision regarding the relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony in Shillong's Them Iew Mawlong may be resolved in 2025, as the Meghalaya government continues to address the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar asserted that the state is holding talks with the Central government as well as defence authorities to finalise defence land for the relocation.

The minister also informed that the state government has a blueprint ready in case defence land is not finalised.

He further stated that a final decision is not likely by the end of the year and the matter may be pushed to 2025.

Earlier this month, Deputy CM Dhar had announced that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will seek Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's intervention regarding the proposal for defence land for relocation.

He had informed that the Meghalaya CM will soon meet the Union Minister to discuss the state government’s proposal for allotting defence land for the relocation of families.