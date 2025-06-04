Meghalaya pressure group - Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi District expressing serious concerns about the transportation of pigs from other states, especially Uttar Pradesh, into Meghalaya.

The group highlighted the health risks associated with the unrestricted movement of pigs potentially carrying diseases like swine flu.

Citing a recent report by Shillong Mail, HITO urged authorities to enforce stricter regulations, including mandatory veterinary health certifications and thorough inspections at entry points.

The letter reads, "Our organization believes that the unrestricted movement of pigs from regions plagued by diseases poses a significant health risk to the residents of Meghalaya. Without proper veterinary inspection and documentation, there is no assurance that the pigs being transported are free of diseases such as swine flu, which could have dire consequences for both animal health and public safety."

The group also called for a complete ban on pig transportation unless such protocols are strictly adhered to.

HITO emphasised the importance of safeguarding Meghalaya’s public health and animal safety, requesting urgent government action to prevent a possible health crisis.

In response, the District Commissioner assured that they will address the matter within a week, promising to prioritise it and provide updates on the progress made by the end of the week.