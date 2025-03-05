Meghalaya's pressure group Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has requested action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following his serious allegations against the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

In a letter addressed to the Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), the group criticised the Assam chief minister's allegations against USTM.

"The chief minister made claims that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is involved in issuing fake certificates and degrees, including PhDs, which are supposedly being sold without conducting proper examinations," HITO explained, demanding action.

In response to these allegations, the Meghalaya government of Meghalaya, through press statements issued on February 20 and 27, strongly refuted the accusations, HITO's letter read. They further informed that both Chief Secretary and the Meghalaya chief minister assured the public that USTM is fully compliant with all necessary regulations and holds the required approvals from relevant authorities. "They emphasized that all degrees and certificates issued by the university are legitimate and authentic," the letter read.

In line with the government's stance, the Meghalaya pressure group expressed concern that the unfounded claims by the Assam CM have unjustly damaged the reputation of USTM, which has contributed significantly to the educational sector, including the establishment of Meghalaya's first State Medical College.

The HITO further expressed concern about the impact of these allegations on current students at USTM, as well as prospective students considering enrollment at the institution. "They deserve an environment of trust and integrity as they work towards fulfilling their career aspirations," the letter stated.

The organization called for timely action from the relevant authorities to address the matter and restore trust in the university.