Meghalaya's pressure group Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has raised an urgent complaint with the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) regarding the rise in unauthorised non-tribal trading activities, particularly concerning the export and import of limestone to Bangladesh.

In a letter to the KHADC, the pressure group, in collaboration with the Sohra Circle, highlighted the growing involvement of both Khasi individuals and non-tribal traders in the limestone trade, which, according to the organisation, falls under the jurisdiction of the KHADC.

The pressure group emphasised that non-tribal traders are conducting businesses without the required trade licenses, in violation of local regulations.

HITO has called on the KHADC to take immediate action against non-tribal exporters operating without the necessary permits, urging the council to ensure that all traders, particularly non-tribals, secure valid licenses in accordance with KHADC norms.

The group has also requested the KHADC to conduct inspections on trucks transporting limestone to Bangladesh to ensure compliance with the required trading licenses.

Furthermore, HITO proposed a halt on issuing new trading licenses to non-tribal individuals, suggesting that local Khasi youth are capable of handling these activities and should be given the opportunity. "We advocate for the cessation of any new trading licenses being issued to non-tribal individuals, particularly if our local Khasi youth are fully capable of handling these trading activities."

HITO expressed hope that the KHADC will prioritise this issue to protect the traditional rights of local communities and prevent the exploitation of local resources by non-tribal traders.

The matter has raised concerns within the community, as local leaders stress the importance of preserving the rights and economic opportunities for Khasi people in their own homeland.