Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) Student's Wing wrote to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma in appreciation of the CM Impact Guidebook, describing it as an invaluable academic tool that has significantly benefited students across Meghalaya.

In a statement issued on April 5, the student body lauded the state government for its commendable efforts in improving academic outcomes, particularly highlighting the notable increase in the 2025 Matriculation pass percentage, results of which were declared today,

“We extend our warmest congratulations to your esteemed government for the commendable efforts that have resulted in a significant increase in the pass percentage of students in the 2025 Matriculation Results. Your dedication to education is truly inspiring, and we deeply appreciate your unwavering commitment to improving the academic outcomes for our young learners,” HITO said.

The student body noted that the CM Impact Guidebook has become a vital resource for students, helping them better prepare for exams and achieve improved results. It also expressed hope that such progressive initiatives would continue in the years to come.

"This initiative underscores your vision for a brighter future for our youth and demonstrates your proactive approach in addressing their educational needs," the letter read.

HITO concluded by thanking the government for its proactive and visionary leadership in the education sector.