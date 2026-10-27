Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 27 announced a five-year special mission, backed by an initial allocation of Rs 25 crore, to combat rising HIV cases in the state, which has recorded 9,244 people living with the virus.

Addressing the State Red Ribbon Youth Festival 2026 in Shillong, Sangma called for greater youth participation, expanded testing and efforts to eliminate the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS and drug abuse.

The chief minister said tackling the challenge could not be left to the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society or the health department alone, emphasising the need for a coordinated effort involving all government departments and citizens.

"There is an urgent need for all of us to work together. It is not just the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society, the health department or the government, but the responsibility and participation of every citizen that will help us ensure that we are able to control this before it gets more difficult in the days to come," he said.

Sangma said the five-year mission would adopt a multi-sectoral approach, with the entire government machinery working together to strengthen HIV testing, treatment and awareness programmes.

The strategy is aligned with the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which aim to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95 per cent of those receiving treatment achieve viral suppression.

Emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and continued treatment, Sangma said antiretroviral medicines could suppress the virus and help prevent its transmission. The mission will focus on encouraging people to get tested and ensuring that those diagnosed have access to sustained treatment and supportive healthcare services.

The chief minister also flagged stigma as a major barrier to tackling HIV, noting that fear of discrimination often discourages people from seeking testing and treatment.

"Reducing the stigma surrounding HIV and drug abuse is essential for encouraging people to reach out," he said.

Urging young people to play an active role in the campaign, Sangma called on them to make informed decisions, resist peer pressure and feel confident in refusing unsafe situations.

During the festival, South Garo Hills received the Surakshit District Award. Ialong Community Health Centre was recognised as the Best Performing Antiretroviral Therapy Centre for its services to people living with HIV, while the Mihmyntdu Community Social Welfare Association of West Jaintia Hills received the Best Performing Targeted Intervention award.

The State Red Ribbon Youth Festival seeks to engage young people as peer educators and advocates in the fight against HIV/AIDS through initiatives in schools, colleges and villages. Winners of various competitions organised as part of the festival were also felicitated by the chief minister.