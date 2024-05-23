The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) took matters into their own hands on May 23 by conducting an eviction drive against illegal settlers and dismantling their houses at Lum Survey in Shillong. This action came after the council had given the East Khasi Hills district administration a two-week deadline to act against the illegal settlement on land belonging to the Defence Estate Office in Guwahati, which expired without any action being taken.

The eviction drive was carried out amid tight security, with a JCB brought in and kept on standby for dismantling the illegal structures. HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem explained that the council had received information about individuals involved in drug trafficking returning to the area, prompting them to take immediate action as the location was known to be a hub for illegal activities, particularly drug trafficking.

The illegal settlers were given notice to vacate the premises and remove their belongings before their houses were dismantled. Synrem warned that if the illegal settlers returned or were given permission to stay again, the council would bring in four to five JCBs to demolish all illegal settlements on the said land.

According to the HYC president, approximately 50 per cent of the 80-90 households were locked during the eviction drive. He condemned the lack of action from the district administration and concerned authorities, stating that the council would not hesitate to take the law into their own hands if the interests of the community were at stake.