In the Ichamati double murder case, two suspects have been apprehended and subsequently remanded to seven days of police custody by the District Court of East Khasi Hills. The arrests come as a result of intensive investigative efforts by Meghalaya police following the gruesome discovery of two labourers' bodies in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills.

Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi, confirmed the arrests, stating that the apprehensions were made on Monday night. The accused individuals, identified as Shanborlang Shati and Mesadaphor Skhembil, were located and detained in Sohra, in connection with the recent heinous crime.

The bodies of the labourers were found along a roadside in Ichamati. The victims, who were employed in limestone quarries, reportedly fell victim to a brutal assault allegedly carried out by unidentified assailants.