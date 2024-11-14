'Great Society', Meghalaya's legendary band that has been a musical icon since the 1980s, will reunite after 34 years to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance during the Cherry Blossom Festival in Ri Bhoi district, on November 15.

The band, featuring a celebrated lineup of Lou Majaw, Rudy Wallang, Ferdy Dkhar, and Keith Wallang, will honor the late Sam Shullai and Bert, their spirit on drums, on the opening day of the festival.

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Over the years, the band has become renowned for its unmatched passion and authentic sound, earning a place as a household name beloved across generations. Their music has inspired countless artists and music lovers in India and beyond.

'Great Society' made history as the first Indian band to release an original album, Breakthrough, followed by Dance Your Ass Off. They also paid tribute to rock icons such as The Band, The Rolling Stones, and Jethro Tull with epic live shows.

Well known for their DIY skills, the band famously built their own sound system from tea chests and crates, organised marathon gigs, and launched the annual concert, Euphoria.

With the Cherry Blossom Festival approaching, anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Local and international fans alike are eager to witness the dynamic performances and partake in the rich cultural festivities that the event is known for. The festival promises to be a remarkable gathering that highlights the beauty of Shillong and its musical heritage.

Festival organisers have confirmed that the Grammy-winning pop sensation Clean Bandit will headline Day 2 of the festival, marking their first performance in India. Known for their chart-topping hits such as "Rather Be" and "Rockabye," Clean Bandit’s addition to the lineup is anticipated to enhance the festival experience and attract a larger audience.