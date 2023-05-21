Meghalaya’s iconic Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian School building in Mission Compound , Mawkhar was reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out in the wee hours of Sunday, May 21 morning.

People of the State are lamenting the loss of a 'monumental asset'. However, the reason behind the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, no casualties have been reported as of now and the matter is under investigation by the concerned authority.

Several visuals of the building getting burnt is circulating on social media platforms, leaving the netizens in complete shock.

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