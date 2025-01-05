Irene Dkhar, reigning Miss Tourism India, is representing the country at the Miss Tourism World 2025 Global Finals on January 10 in Guangdong, China.

She left New Delhi on December 27, to join over 60 contestants from countries like the United States, France, Brazil, and Venezuela, along with participants from the Belt and Road Initiative and Shanghai Cooperation Organization nations.

The contest, celebrated for its impact on global tourism and cultural industries, has strong backing from the Chinese government. At a press conference in Guangzhou on January 3, prominent diplomats, including Ahmed Mustafa Fahmi (Arab League), Sinisha Belyan (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Ivan Chiulu (Zambia), emphasised the event’s role in fostering cultural exchange.

Dkhar’s rise to the global stage is nothing short of impressive. Before winning Miss Tourism India 2024 in Jaipur, she held titles like Miss Meghalaya 2022, Miss Northeast 2022, Femina Miss India Meghalaya 2023, and Miss Grand India Meghalaya 2024.

The Miss Meghalaya Organization has extended its best wishes, expressing confidence in her ability to bring the crown home. With a focus on celebrating culture and talent, the finals promise to be a spectacular showcase of diversity and global unity.