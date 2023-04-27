Meghalaya very own, Jaden Pariat of Argenti Motorsport displayed his immense talent with a podium in the first round of the ROKiT British F4 Championship at Donington Park here.

Pariat is only the second Indian to get an international podium in a Tatuus F4 car after Kush Maini’s podium in 2017.

Joined by lucky Lyca Radio competition winners who enjoyed VIP access to the British F4 paddock, Jaden took the podium and did not disappoint his guests. The 16-year motorsports athlete supported by Minerva Virtual School, Lyca Radio and Bobatree, scored a creditable Overall third place in Race 2. He overcame initial hiccups and qualified for P17. Running fifth, he came for a tyre change and fell short of laps due to a red flag following an incident in front of him.

Jaden showed his skills and car control in wet conditions to take a superb podium. He finished Race 1 in P11 gaining six places after he started from P17. In Race 3, he overtook five to end 12th in wet conditions.

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Starting fourth for the fully reversed grid race, held in difficult, cool, and wet conditions, Jaden drove well to avoid trouble with many of his rivals spinning off or coming into strife. Holding his own when rivals came together in front of him, he crossed the line third for a maiden podium.

“I’m very satisfied with the results we achieved. I am super happy to have gotten an overall podium for Race 2. With wet conditions and a whole lot of chaos ahead of us, it is great work by the team. I am surrounded by the amazing support from everyone at Lyca Radio and my team Argenti. I can’t wait for the next race,” Jaden said.

The Championship now moves to Brands Hatch for the next three races on May 6-7.



