Meghalaya is preparing to host two international football matches featuring the Indian senior men's team in March, with extensive groundwork being carried out by the state government and the Meghalaya Football Association.

On February 18, Indian team assistant coach Mahesh Gawali visited Shillong to inspect the JN Stadium and the practice ground at North-Eastern Hill University. The All India Football Federation confirmed earlier this month that the JN Stadium will host a FIFA friendly against Maldives on March 19 and an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25.

Gawali praised the renovated JN Stadium, describing it as "one of the best football grounds" in the country. He examined the pitch, stands, and changing rooms while also reviewing ongoing improvements to the practice ground. Discussions with Meghalaya Football Association Vice-President Cliff Nongrum included the potential installation of portable changing rooms.

Gawali highlighted the need for a practice ground with permanent facilities to elevate Shillong as a complete destination for international football.

India is placed in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers final round, alongside Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangladesh. Teams will compete in a home-and-away round-robin format until March 2026, with the group winners securing a spot in the tournament proper.