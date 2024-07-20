Jonathan M Sangma from Tura, West Garo Hills district has secured admission at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay after securing a score of 99.07 per cent in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examination, 2024 (B Planning).

Sangma, a resident of Tura's Forest Tilla secured a spot at the prestigious institute for Aerospace studies.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded Jonathan for his achievement. He wrote on Facebook, "Heartiest congratulations to Jonathan M Sangma of Forest Tilla, Tura for securing admission in prestigious IIT-Bombay for pursuing Aerospace. He secured All India Rank 1 in JEE (Main) -2024 (B Planning) by scoring 99.07 percent. May his achievement be an inspiration to other students from Meghalaya. All the very best to him and his proud parents."

Jonathan also garnered appreciation from former Cabinet Minister James K Sangma. Sangma wrote on X, "With an impressive All India Rank 1 in JEE (Main) - 2024 (B Planning) and a score of 99.07 percent, Jonathan M Sangma from Forest Tilla, Tura, has secured admission to the esteemed IIT-Bombay for Aerospace studies. Warmest congratulations to him on this remarkable achievement."