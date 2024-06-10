The delimitation committee of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will submit its report on the reorganisation of its 29 constituencies by the last week of June, according to the committee's chairman, Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh.

Speaking to reporters on June 9, the committee’s chairman said that the council is committed to the deadline and the report will be submitted by June last week.

Kharsyiemlieh, who is also a former judge of KHADC informed that despite facing considerable challenges as they lacked specific electoral rolls for the council's 29 constituencies, the findings are nearing completion.

According to media reports, the committee received rolls meant for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which were unsuitable for their task. Kharsyiemlieh noted that the list of voters for council constituencies was different, making it hard to accurately assess the electorate and village distribution for existing constituencies without correct data.

Furthermore, Kharsyiemlieh said that the committee addressed several petitions during the delimitation process, adding that they did not have time to conduct hearings following which petitions could not be accommodated in the last week of May.

The Council’s term was extended by six months starting from March 13, 2024, providing them additional time to finalise their report.

Meanwhile, Kharsyiemlieh expressed that the report might not be acceptable to everyone as the KHADC Delimitation Committee's work is crucial for better representation in the Khasi Hills region.