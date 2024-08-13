Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated 109 varieties of various high-nutrition crops to the nation, including two Khasi crop varieties developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, North Eastern Hill region (ICAR-NEH).

ICAR-NEH developed Poorvottar Perilla 1 and Poorvottar Perilla 2 (Nei lieh in Khasi) which was recognised at the national level and now dedicated to the country.

These varieties were released and notified at the 92nd meeting of the Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standard Notification and Variety Release for Agricultural Crops, held at New Delhi on August 2.

The two varieties developed by ICAR-NEH are suited for the rain-fed Kharif hilly ecosystem in the northern regions of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Tripura and the northeastern region of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The varieties have a potential yield potential 12-14 quintal per hectare and maturity duration of 160-165 days. These crops are lodging-resistant and have an oil content of 39-43 percent and a protein content of 18-19 percent.

They are very useful in oriental medicine for their anti-asthmatic, antibacterial, antidote, antimicrobial, antipyretic, antiseptic, antispasmodic, antitussive, aromatic, carminative, diaphoretic, emollient, expectorant, pectoral, restorative, stomachic, and tonic properties.

Director ICAR-NEH region, Vinay Kumar Mishra, while congratulating the research scientists, said that it is a proud moment for the institute which has come into the national limelight for uplifting agriculture in the region.