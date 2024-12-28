The Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders’ Forum (KJCLF) demanded the Meghalaya government, tourism industry as well as community and religious leaders to be strict with tourism and community-related activities in the state.

The demand comes in response to an incident involving an individual, identified as Akash Sagar, accused of desecrating a church in Mawlynnong, East Khasi Hills.

In a statement, KJCLF secretary Rev Dr EH Kharkongor also called on tourists to be respectful and sensitive in their explorations and interactions.

He said, “The senseless act of this perverse person invoking the name ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in a holy place of Christian worship has once more enraged the local communities and Christians at large in the region."

Rev Kharkongor termed the individual in question "a degraded individual prankster with a twisted and warped ego", stating that the act could be seen as a mindless trespassing and encroachment into a place of sanctity.

Furthermore, Kharkongor said that the broadcast of the incident hints towards an effort to create disharmony, discord and division among ethnic and religious communities by "disrespect, insult, and hate solely with the intention to promote the majoritarian agenda."

He also recalled recent incidents allegedly aimed at creating disharmony and targeting the Christian community, including intrusion into the Mawjymbuiñ Cave, the Cow Protection Yatra, the offensive remarks on the cultural icon of the Dima Hasao in Haflong, among others.