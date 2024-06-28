Google has expanded its translation services to include Khasi, one of Meghalaya's primary languages, as part of a major update to Google Translate. This addition, along with 109 other languages, marks a significant step in bridging communication gaps for millions of people worldwide.

The inclusion of Khasi is expected to greatly enhance the experience of tourists visiting Meghalaya. Visitors will now be able to more easily navigate local areas, communicate with residents, and understand cultural nuances, potentially leading to increased tourism in the region.

Google's latest update to its translation service incorporates a diverse range of languages, from widely spoken tongues with over 100 million speakers to those used by small Indigenous communities. This expansion, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will enable translations for an additional 614 million speakers globally, representing about 8% of the world's population.

Among the newly added languages are Cantonese and several African languages, reflecting Google's commitment to linguistic diversity. The company emphasised that some of the included languages have few native speakers but are part of active revitalisation efforts.

This update not only facilitates easier communication for travelers but also plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting lesser-known languages. For Meghalaya and other regions with newly added languages, this development could lead to improved cultural exchange and economic opportunities through enhanced tourism accessibility.