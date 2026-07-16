Meghalaya's Khasi student body intercepts suspected drug-smuggling vehicle, hands over occupants to police

The Khasi Students' Union (KSU), North Khasi Hills District Unit, on July 15 intercepted a vehicle allegedly being used to transport drugs and handed over the occupants, along with the seized items, to police in Umsning.

The operation was carried out by the KSU North Khasi Hills District Organising Committee under the leadership of organising secretary Jester Nongbet after the union reportedly received information about a vehicle suspected of carrying drugs while using fake registration plates to evade detection.

According to the union, its members kept the vehicle under surveillance before intercepting it in Umsning during the early hours of Wednesday.

The KSU alleged that the group comprised individuals from outside Meghalaya as well as local Khasi youths who were involved in transporting and supplying narcotics. It also claimed that Umsning and other parts of Ri-Bhoi district have increasingly been used as transit routes for moving drugs to different parts of the state.

Following the interception, the union detained the occupants and seized the vehicle along with the suspected contraband before handing everything over to Umsning Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.