The council of Khlieh A Sem, a village in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya has banned the entry of tourists on Sundays to curb plastic pollution and promote cleanliness.

Popular for its waterfalls, the village which is located in Meghalaya's Mawkynrew is dedicated to preserving its cleanliness and natural beauty.

According to media reports, the move comes as villagers on Sundays are busy with church services, and there is no one available to manage the waste.

The village chief, meanwhile, exalted that tourists are welcome to visit Mawkynrew, further stating that authorities are taking steps to ensure that cleanliness and infrastructure in maintained.

Furthermore, the village council has also sought the Meghalaya government's assistance in maintaining the village and promoting tourism.

It should be noted that the village has also established its own guidelines, which tourists are requested to follow.