Meghalaya's Kitkupar Nongsiej bags three gold medals at WCOPA 2026

Meghalaya's Kitkupar Nongsiej delivered a strong performance at the 2026 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Las Vegas, returning with three gold medals, two bronze medals and the First Place Scholarship Award despite missing out on the Grand Champion Performer of the World title.

Representing India as the country's lone finalist, Kitkupar impressed the judges with his performances across multiple vocal categories. He secured two gold medals and two bronze medals in the song genres he competed in, standing out among contestants from more than 70 countries.

He also earned a gold medal after finishing among the top five finalists in the highly competitive Vocalist of the World Championship, placing him among the leading singers at this year's global event.

Adding to his achievements, Kitkupar was presented with the First Place Scholarship Award in recognition of his vocal talent and artistic potential. The scholarship is expected to support his future training and provide greater international exposure in the performing arts.

Kitkupar's success has brought recognition to Meghalaya and the North East, with his performance reflecting years of training, discipline and dedication. Although he narrowly missed the overall championship title, his medal tally and scholarship made him one of India's standout performers at WCOPA 2026.