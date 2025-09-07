Meghalaya's Langrin Syiemship gets new law for traditional chief selection

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has enacted a comprehensive law governing the nomination and election of traditional chiefs in Langrin Syiemship, marking a significant step in preserving indigenous governance systems in Meghalaya.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Nomination and Election of the Syiem, Deputy Syiem and Headmen of Langrin Syiemship) Act, 2007, passed by the council on October 29, 2007, and receiving gubernatorial assent in March 2008, establishes detailed procedures for selecting the Syiem (traditional chief), Deputy Syiem, and other traditional leaders.

Under the new law, the Syiem must be nominated by the Dorbar Kur Syiemiong clan through the Syiem Seng, a senior female member of the clan who holds "customary rights to nominate the Syiem with the approval of the Syiem clan." The nomination is then put before electors for confirmation through a simple majority vote.

The Act defines electors as "indigenous Khasi male adults who are the permanent residents of the Hima, both of whose parents are Khasi by birth." This includes recognised Lyngdohs, Myntris, and Headmen whose appointments have been approved by the Executive Committee.

The Syiem serves for life once appointed, but the law outlines 13 specific grounds for removal, including mental unfitness, violation of customary practices, loss of confidence among electors, or conviction for offences involving moral turpitude. Importantly, "any complaint against the Syiem should first be brought to the knowledge of the Durbar Hima" and the chief "shall not be removed from office or punished with suspension unless he is given an opportunity of being heard."

Traditional leaders face significant restrictions on political activities. The Act states that "the Syiem, or Acting Syiem or Deputy Syiem, Lyngdoh, Myntri and Headmen shall not be a member or be otherwise associated with any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics."

They are also prohibited from media ownership without Executive Committee approval and cannot "make any statement or public utterance" that could adversely criticise government bodies or embarrass inter-governmental relations.

The law emphasises the preservation of Khasi matrilineal traditions. Candidates must be "governed by the Khasi matrilineal system of lineage and the Khasi laws/practices of inheritance and succession." The Act includes a detailed genealogical table tracing the Syiem family lineage through three founding maternal ancestors: Ka Labon, Ka Siang, and Ka Roin.

While rooted in customary practices, the Act incorporates democratic elements, including dispute resolution mechanisms, tribunal systems for election disputes, and appeal processes to the Executive Committee. Village headmen are elected by "all the male adults of that village" in meetings presided over by the Syiem or his representative.

The legislation represents the District Council's exercise of powers under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution, which empowers autonomous district councils to make laws regarding "appointment or succession of Chiefs or Headmen."

According to the genealogical records, U Shembanjop currently serves as Acting Syiem of Langrin Syiemship, representing the continuation of a traditional leadership system now formally codified under this comprehensive legal framework.

The Act replaces earlier provisions from the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Appointment and succession of Chief & Headmen) Act, 1959, specifically for Langrin Syiemship, demonstrating the evolving nature of indigenous governance structures in India's northeastern states.