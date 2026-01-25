Meghalaya’s living root bridge guardian Hally War named Padma Shri awardee

Meghalaya’s Hally War of Siej village in East Khasi Hills has been selected for the Padma Shri in the category of social work for 2026, in recognition of his lifelong contribution to the conservation of living root bridges.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in a social media post on January 25, congratulated War on his selection. Calling him “a true ambassador of our heritage, traditions, and sustainable living”, Sangma recalled meeting War during a trek to the living root bridges in Siej.

He noted that War began weaving the structures at the age of ten and praised his “profound knowledge, deep respect for nature, and unwavering community spirit”.

For decades, War has been engaged in nurturing and maintaining living root bridges—structures formed by guiding the aerial roots of rubber fig trees across streams. His work has played a key role in preserving an indigenous, community-driven practice rooted in sustainability and ecological balance.

The Padma Awards 2026, announced on the occasion of Republic Day, recognise distinguished contributions in fields such as art, literature, social work, public affairs and science. Ten eminent personalities from Assam and other Northeastern states have been selected this year.

Assam accounts for five Padma Shri selections, the highest from the region. They include Haricharan Saikia (Art), Jogesh Deuri (Agriculture), Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous, Public Affairs), Nuruddin Ahmed (Art), and Pokhila Lekthepi (Art).

The Padma Awards are among the country’s highest civilian honours and are conferred in three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards will be formally presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhavan.