With the state facing a power crisis, load-shedding is likely to continue due to the minimal amount of rainfall received, informed Abu Taher Mondal the minister in charge of power.

Speaking to reporters, Mondal informed that the government are trying out ways and means to cut down the load-shedding hours so as to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public. He said that as of now the government have to resort to load-shedding due to the low level of water in the Umiam reservoir.

The Minister informed that due to the over-inflation of the electricity price, the government of Meghalaya cannot resort to purchasing electricity from other nearby states.

Also Read: Meghalaya: No regularisation for MeECL contractual employees

He also said that the state has received very less rainfall unlike comparing with the previous years when the monsoon started early from February-March.

Earlier Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal asserted that there is no policy to regularise the services of the contractual employees in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

"There is no such policy to regularise." "Whenever it is necessary, MeECL advertises, and appointments are made on that basis," Mondal told reporters.

He went on to say that "those who work in other categories would not be treated like that; they will have to go for correct employment policy."