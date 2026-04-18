Meghalaya's Marngar residents seek Assam govt support for 'Namghar' development

Residents of Marngar near Nongpoh have appealed to the Assam government to extend support for the development of a local Namghar, highlighting the need to strengthen cultural and spiritual infrastructure in the area.

The appeal comes even as the Assam government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has undertaken initiatives to construct Namghars in several major Indian cities to promote Assamese culture and traditions. Significant financial allocations have also been made in recent years for the development of Namghars and Satras within and outside the state.

In contrast, residents noted that similar institutions in neighbouring northeastern states have received limited attention. The Shankardev Namghar in Marngar, established in 1961 under the Shankar Mission, continues to serve as a cultural and spiritual centre for local Karbi and Tiwa communities, but faces infrastructural constraints.

While renovation work has been carried out with partial government assistance and community contributions, residents said the Namghar lacks basic facilities such as a guest house to accommodate visiting devotees and Vaishnavites.

The region, which includes several villages around Marngar, has preserved Assamese cultural practices over the decades, with regular naam-prasanga and observance of key Vaishnavite occasions associated with Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev.

Community members expressed hope that the Assam government will consider extending further assistance, particularly for the construction of a guest house, to support the Namghar’s role as a cultural and spiritual hub for the region.