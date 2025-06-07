Meghalaya’s innovative approach to governance and maternal health was honoured as a jury favourite at the Creative Bureaucracy Festival held in Berlin in June 2025.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took to his official social media handle and shared the information. "This recognition is more than just an award, it’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when government leadership works hand-in-hand with committed grassroots networks," he wrote on X.

The award acknowledges the state government’s successful collaboration with grassroots networks to improve maternal and infant health outcomes.

Officials said the recognition reflects Meghalaya’s commitment to prioritizing people-centric initiatives.

"Together, we’ve shown that meaningful change begins when people come first," CM Sangma stated.

Meghalaya’s innovative approach to governance and maternal health has been honoured as a jury favourite at the Creative Bureaucracy Festival in Berlin, June 2025.



This recognition is more than just an award, it’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when government leadership… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 7, 2025

While the state continues its mission to achieve zero maternal and infant mortality, this accolade underscores the progress made so far.

The government expressed determination to build on this momentum and further strengthen healthcare delivery across Meghalaya.

"There’s still a long journey ahead toward achieving zero maternal and infant mortality, but moments and recognitions like these reaffirm that we are on the right path! Onward, Team Meghalaya!" he added.