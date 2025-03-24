The Meghalaya government’s climate action initiative, in collaboration with the community, received a major boost when Mawrah Village Dorbar in East Khasi Hills district was recently awarded the 'Winner Award' at the 4th Water Sustainability Award (National Award) 2024-25.

The award, organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), and the Department of Water Resources, recognized the Mawrah Reservoir Project under the category “Excellence in Participatory Water Management for Enhancing Water Management through Community Participation.” The award ceremony took place at Jacranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

This is the first time that the Soil & Water Conservation Department’s initiative has received such recognition, particularly for implementing a community-participatory water resources management project. The award reflects the tireless efforts of the Meghalaya Government in advancing its climate action agenda by ensuring the active participation of local communities in managing water resources.

The Water Sustainability Awards aim to promote the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, focusing on water by encouraging reduced water footprints among various stakeholders through the adoption of the ‘water neutrality’ approach. The key criteria for this award included the relevance and impact of the project on climate-resilient water resource management, the uniqueness of the initiative, the enhancement of community participation, and its alignment with global and national targets.

The award jury, comprising experts from UNDP, MoJS, Niti Aayog, and TERI, commended the Mawrah model as a model initiative that ensures effective collaboration between the government and the community in water resource management, thereby improving the livelihoods of the village people. The jury panel also noted that the impact of this project is in alignment with the achievement of SDG Goal 6.

In response to the growing challenges of climate change, the Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has proposed a 100% climate-financed, climate-adaptive, community-based water harvesting project. The $62.5 million project, funded by ADB and the Government of Meghalaya, aims to construct approximately 532 climate-resilient water harvesting structures across the state. The project also includes activities related to command and catchment areas, livelihood improvement programs, institutional strengthening, capacity building, and the adoption of innovative technologies.

The loan agreement for this ambitious project was signed in December 2024, and its implementation has already begun in various districts. The project will significantly enhance climate-resilient water harvesting systems, creating a pondage area of 415 hectares and approximately 12 million cubic meters of water storage, all through a community-driven participatory approach.

The recognition of the Mawrah Village Dorbar’s efforts underscores the importance of community involvement in climate action and water sustainability, serving as a model for other regions in managing water resources effectively in the face of climate change.