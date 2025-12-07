Meghalaya's Me•Gong Festival: Traditional flavours take centre stage at Great Garo Hills Cook Off

Heritage ingredients long absent from everyday kitchens emerged as the main storyline at the opening of Me’gong Festival 2025, where the Great Garo Hills Cook Off drew strong attention on day one.

The competition featured 11 home chefs aiming to reinterpret traditional Garo dishes for modern tastes. A notable boost to the event came from the presence of Nambie Jessica Marak, runner-up of MasterChef India Season 8, who joined the judging team and highlighted how rarely used local produce can shape fresh culinary narratives. She said the dishes showcased ingredients that reflect a fading heritage now finding renewed relevance through platforms like the festival.

Among the new voices in the arena was Tatiline A Sangma of Tura, who presented Chicken Kappa and We’tepa, a fish preparation cooked over fire in banana leaf. She described the Cook Off as a chance to pay tribute to the flavours that defined her upbringing.

Another first-time participant, Seema R Sangma from Jengjal, turned her debut into a personal milestone. Working with local shrimps, fish, and donggam leaves, she said the experience carried pride for her community and the culinary traditions passed down through generations.

Activity extended well beyond the contest, with food stalls run by residents and entrepreneurs under the PRIME Meghalaya programme offering visitors a wide sweep of regional tastes, from traditional snacks and beverages to ice cream.

While the festival’s broader schedule featured music, art, sports such as Anding Oka, virtual-reality exhibits, and the popular Brew Village, the Cook Off served as an anchor moment. It underscored how food continues to be a defining expression of identity across Garo Hills.