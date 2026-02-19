Meghalaya's monthly farmers' market gives rural producers a direct route to city consumers

Farmers from across Meghalaya sold their produce directly to consumers for the first time at Shillong's Monthly Farmers' Market, with several stalls selling out by the end of the day at the January edition of the initiative.

Organised by 1917 iTEAMS under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, with support from the Meghalaya Farmers' Empowerment Commission, the market was designed to cut out intermediaries and give rural producers fairer returns — a challenge that became particularly acute during the pandemic.

"We had this idea of having a monthly market and providing a space for these vendors to come from far and wide," said PS Thangkhiew, Chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers' Empowerment Commission, adding that the initiative would eventually be extended to other major district headquarters across the state.

For many participants, the significance went beyond earnings. Pynhunlang Mynsong, who travelled from Puriang in East Khasi Hills, said the platform offered something she had not expected: recognition. "Here, people asked us questions, wanted to know how we grow our crops," she said. "I am positive that through our participation in this Farmers' Market and in the future editions, we will get to showcase our produce to consumers."

Theris Syngkon from Nongkynrih in West Jaintia Hills, who sells organically grown produce, said the response from shoppers had changed her outlook. "Earlier, we did not know if this effort would really matter. The training in organic farming has given me many advantages — and today, seeing people value our produce has given me confidence to come forward."

Larger collectives are also finding the local platform valuable. Victoria Tongper represents the Iatreilang Van Dhan Vikas Kendra from Mawshun in Pynursla Block, a group of nearly 300 members formed in 2021 that has previously exhibited at fairs outside the state. She said the Shillong market felt more meaningful.

"This is closer to home, and closer to the consumer," she said. "When people understand the value of organically grown produce, it benefits all of us." The group sells a range of goods including betelnut, broom grass, oranges, honey, and black pepper.

The next edition of the market is expected to feature more farmers and a wider range of products, with plans to roll the model out to other parts of the state.